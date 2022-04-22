Photos: Disney Springs Break Presented by Havaianas

Disney Springs is keeping the Spring Break action rolling this weekend, with Disney Springs Break presented by Havaianas. We were invited to a special preview of the event, so let’s see what it has to offer.

Located between The Boathouse and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, Waterview Park will play host to Disney Springs Break presented by Havaianas from April 21st-24th.

The fun takes place each day from 2:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Guests will get to watch sand artisans create works of art and can even try their own hand at sand sculpting in the interactive sandbox.

Guests even get to help paint some vibrant surfboards.

Some fun, colorful and useful beach accessories available to purchase.

Here’s a look at the full event lineup for the weekend.

As the event is sponsored by Havaianas, they of course have their newest Spring collection available for purchase.

There’s also a wide variety of different Disney themed flip flops.

As night fell, we were treated to a show from Raspberry Pie.

If you’re attending Disney Springs Break, be sure to tag your photos with #havaspringbreak and share your fun in the sun!