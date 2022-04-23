Marvel Shares Trailer for “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War”

This June, worlds will collide in “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1.” When a fragment of the Zero Point ends up in the Marvel Universe, heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine and Shuri will have to team up with several Fortnite fan favorites to hunt it down. Now, a new trailer for the upcoming mini-series features a glimpse of the battles to come with never-before-seen artwork.
- The five-issue limited series from veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage, Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, and artist Sergio Davíla will tell an all-new, in-continuity saga, but that’s not all.
- Check out the new trailer for the upcoming comic series:
- As previously announced, each first-print issue of “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1-5” will contain a code redeemable for a Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite.
- Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic fans for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.
- Not only that, select in-game items will only be available with the redeemable codes from the “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” first-print comics.
In-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months:
- “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” – New Spider-Man Outfit – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2” – New Iron Man Wrap – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3” – New Wolverine Pickaxe – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4” – New Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Spray – Exclusive to comic buyers!
- “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5” – New Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Loading Screen – Exclusive to comic buyers!
- Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” Outfit!
What they’re saying:
- Writer Christos Gage: “‘Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1’ is the kind of epic, widescreen, action-packed event that both Marvel and Fortnite fans love. Getting to work on it with the brilliant Donald Mustard, Sergio Davila, and the rest of our incredible creative team is a dream come true. I get to write a story with dinosaurs, a giant robot, Marvel superheroes, Fortnite characters and Dr. Doom…in adventures that will have a major effect on them all! I've been dreaming of this moment since I first read ‘Contest of Champions’ in 1982!”