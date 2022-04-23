National Geographic Filming Season Two of ‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ for Disney+

National Geographic is filming season two of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for Disney+.

What's Happening:

If you love animals and Disney, then the Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a must-see for you.

is a must-see for you. Season one is already available on Disney+ and we recently discovered that season two is being filmed.

Thedakguy

The post said, "NatGeo filming tiger footage for season 2 of The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom."

About Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

The series is produced by National Geographic.

Season one was narrated by Josh Gad, who is also from Frozen and Frozen II.

and It "gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends EPCOT

Viewers will get unprecedented access to some of the most beautiful creatures on our planet and see animal care experts who have formed bonds with the park's 5,000 plus animals.

Every episode will dive into details and unveil multifaceted aspects of animal care, operations, and Imagineering.

With more than 300 species, the Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will invite fans of both Disney and animals to hang out with the park's residents, including baby Grace, the newest member of the gorilla troop.

You will be able to go over to Harambe Wildlife Reserve and see a close-up look of the supermom Masai Giraffe in Kenya and get up close with Gus the hippo.

In the savanna, you will be able to see Dakari, the alpha male African lion, lording over his land and meet Kinsey, the alpha lioness, who’s the real ruler.

In the series, there is technology, including custom-built GoPro housings, 18-foot cranes, and underwater camera systems, to reveal the world-famous dedication, pioneering conservation, and visionary genius that is Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

