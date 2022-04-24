More Opportunities for Members and Guests to Enjoy Disney Vacation Club’s Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

When choosing where to stay on your Walt Disney World vacation, there are so many different resorts to choose from. One of the most popular ones is Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and when you walk into the lobby, you can see why. If you are a Disney Vacation Club Member, you will want to read this from Disney Parks Blog.

What's Happening:

When you stay at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, you are right in the middle of the magic. There is easy access to Disney's Magic Kingdom

You may even be able to see the fireworks above Cinderella Castle.

If you are a Disney Vacation Club Member, there's a new opportunity for this resort. They are expanding The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, including approximately 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to this resort.

It is scheduled to open in June 2022. These villas are now on sale to DVC Members and the public.

These new resort studios will feature two queen-size beds and a day bed with room for up to five guests.

If you need more room for your party, there is a room type for every group at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

With this new accommodation, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will also feature new beautiful deluxe studios, one-and two-bedroom villas, and spacious three-bedroom grand villas.

These villas will also have extra accents, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo.

Most of these accommodations feature a porch or balcony where you can relax and see the beautiful scenery around you.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa also features plenty of entertainment activities nearby, including watercraft rentals, a sports court with a half basketball court, and swimming at the Courtyard Pool or the Alice in Wonderland-themed water play area, as well as great dining.

To find out more about Disney Vacation Club, you can do so by clicking here

If you would like more information about The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian, click here