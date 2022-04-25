Reedy Creek Improvement District Reassuring Investors Following Signing of New Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that would dissolve the special Reedy Creek Improvement District. According to WESH 2, Reedy Creek is reassuring their investors on Florida’s pledge to fulfill the terms of any agreement made with bond holders.

What’s Happening:

"Pursuant to the requirements and limitations of Florida’s Uniform Special District Accountability Act, which provides, among other things, that unless otherwise provided by law, the dissolution of a special district government shall transfer title to all of its property to the local general purpose government, which shall also assume all indebtedness of the preexisting special district," the document reads. "In light of the State of Florida’s pledge to the District’s bondholders, Reedy Creek expects to explore its options while continuing its present operations, including levying and collecting its ad valorem taxes and collecting its utility revenues, paying debt service on its ad valorem tax bonds and utility revenue bonds, complying with its bond covenants and operating and maintaining its properties."