Searchlight Pictures Shares Trailer, Poster for “Fire Island”

Searchlight Pictures has shared the trailer and poster for their upcoming Hulu Original film Fire Island before it hits the streamer in June.

Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island , will release first on June 3rd.

, will release first on June 3rd. Set and shot on location in the iconic Fire Island Pines, the movie is an unapologetic modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice .

. Written by and starring Joel Kim Booster, the story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

The film is produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges and Brooke Posch of JAX Media.

The plot:

The Cast: