Sony Announces “El Muerto” Movie in Their Spider-Man Universe Starring Bad Bunny

According to Deadline, Sony has announced an El Muerto movie in their Spider-Man universe of films, set to star Latin Grammy winner and platinum-selling recording artist Bad Bunny.
What’s Happening:
- The character of El Muerto aka Juan Carlos was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match where he was stung with a paralyzing poison. After being saved from the hospital by Spider-Man after his oppressor El Dorado came to claim his life, the two would team up to defeat Dorado.
- This would be the first Marvel film to be headlined by a Latin superhero, which will follow Madame Web, who will be the first female-centric character from the Spider-Man universe to get her own film.
- The news came out of Cinemacon during Sony’s panel where Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance.
- Sony’s rush to get this film into development had a lot to do with Bad Bunny’s persistence in finding that right superhero property for himself.
- Following some recent meetings in trying to figure out a star vehicle for him, Bad Bunny took matters into his own hands as he began mining the Spider-Man library for Latin characters that would suit him best, eventually coming across El Muerto. The studio loved the idea and they hope to move fast on the project given Bad Bunny’s busy schedule.
- Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch, who introduced Bad Bunny on stage tonight, said that El Muerto will come out on January 12th, 2024.