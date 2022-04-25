“Spooky Kids Club” Coming to SugarMynt Gallery in California

SugarMynt Gallery has announced its newest exhibition, “Spooky Kids Club,” will be opening on May 7th and running through June 19th, 2022. Now in its seventh year of operation, SugarMynt Gallery continues to celebrate Halloween and things that go bump in the night all year long, this time focusing on the Halloween-loving child in all of us.
- Tickets are now on sale for the opening night celebration and tickets for additional special events throughout the exhibition run will continue to roll out, all at SugarMynt.com.
- The main gallery will feature original artwork for sale by local California artists, as well as artists from around the United States.
- The paintings and displays will be inspired by content including:
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- Scooby-Doo
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Coraline
- Goosebumps
- Disney’s Haunted Mansion
- McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meals
- And many other pop culture staples that first sent chills up our spines
- Displayed among the artwork you’ll find actual pieces of entertainment history including props from the Disney Halloween classic Hocus Pocus and Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? along with Ben Cooper Halloween masks.
- There will also be original photo opportunities inspired by some of your favorite titles.
- Select events will also include backyard screenings with special guests on select nights.
- Scheduled to appear are:
- D.J. MacHale, co-creator of Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Corpse Bride producer Allison Abbate
- The voice of Goofy, Bill Farmer
- Additionally, there will be nostalgic nights revisiting beloved Halloween-themed TGIF and SNICK episodes.
- Star of Disney’s Halloweentown, Kimberly J. Brown, will also be joining “Spooky Kids Club” for a day of autographs and meet & greets.
- All outdoor screenings are private and complimentary with regular pre-paid gallery admission.
What they’re saying:
- SaraRose Orlandini, SugarMynt Gallery owner and Spooky Kids Club co-curator: “Spooky Kids Club has been one of the bucket list exhibitions I’ve wanted in my gallery. This exhibit is dedicated to the adults, like me, who never grew out of the spooky Halloween content that impacted their love for all things in this beloved genre.”
- Jeff DePaoli, Spooky Kids Club co-curator: “Being a huge Halloween and horror fan was definitely instilled in me at a young age. Having a chance to celebrate these iconic pieces of spooky pop culture through the gallery and events is an absolute thrill.”