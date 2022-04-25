Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholder Exclusives Coming Soon

Do you have an annual pass to Universal Orlando Resort? Yesterday they announced on their website that there would be some exclusive Passholder benefits coming soon.

What's Happening:

This is what is listed on the official Universal Orlando Resort website

Experience The Best Of Universal Orlando With Your Annual Or Seasonal Pass

There's always something to check out around Universal Orlando Resort and you've got a Pass to it all. Drop in for let-loose fun throughout the year, starting with these amazing reasons to visit right now. Read on, grab your Pass and get ready to hit the parks.

Your Bonus Benefits Are Coming Soon:

Like extra sprinkles and another cherry, we’ve got some fun in store this spring just for the UOAP family. Things like an exclusive entrance, hotel room discounts, exclusive dining locations and more. Stay tuned for more details!

Perks Already Available:

Hydrate Like a Pro

Passholder Exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup

Purchase your new cup for $16.99 plus tax at select locations, while supplies last. Premier and Preferred Passholder food discounts apply.

Where to Purchase:

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The Burger Digs

Cafe 4

Fire Eater's Grill

Toon Extra

Universal Studios Florida

Louie's Italian Restaurant

Mel's Drive-In

Richter’s Burger Co.

UOAP Lounge

Universal’s Volcano Bay

Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club

So Many Reasons to Stay With Us Right Now:

At Universal Orlando you can bounce between your favorite parks and your room in minutes.

Passholders enjoy savings year-round with up to 30% off room rates at the Premier and Preferred hotels or up to 25% off room rates at the Prime Value and Value hotels.

Dining Discounts

Premier and Preferred Passholders save on dining year-round at most in-park and Universal CityWalk venues.

Spend less time in line and order ahead using Mobile Food and Drink Ordering in the Universal Orlando Resort app. Simply scan your Pass barcode to apply your discount. Premier Passholders save 15% and Preferred Passholders save 10%. Excludes alcohol.