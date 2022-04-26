Celebrate Disney Parks Halfway to Halloween from Home

We are so close to this year’s Halfway to Halloween Celebration. Disney Parks Blog just shared some ways that you can celebrate from home. There are Hocus Pocus inspired décor, treats, games, and entertainment ideas.

If you are a fan of Hocus Pocus , you will love this table scape filled with some easy do-it-yourself ideas. You start by gathering things from around your house, like magnifying glasses, coins, glass bottles and jars, moss, hard-covered books, etc.

Fill a glass jar or bottle with colored water, tea leaves, and food coloring to give the look of potion ingredients. You can use a box or book under the table cloth to give it some height, and then add mismatched candlesticks for extra effect.

You can even add an extra touch with some dry ice.

Then add Hocus Pocus Spell Book place cards by downloading this PDF

If you enjoy playing games, there are Halloween-themed Disney Family Games. All you need to do is download them here Hocus Pocus inspired night.