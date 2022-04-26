Exclusive Clip: “Cyberchase” – Arbor Day Special

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip from PBS KIDS’ Cyberchase, the nation’s longest running math series for kids ages 6-8, which is now celebrating its 20th anniversary. Part of those celebrations includes an all-new Arbor Day Special, “Buzz and the Tree.” The holiday special will be followed by a trio of episodes – all premiering in a Cyberchase Family Night Weekend mini-marathon during PBS KIDS Family Night on Friday, April 29th, 7-9 p.m. ET.

“Buzz and the Tree” – New Arbor Day special premieres April 29th!

It’s Arbor Day in Cyberspace! It’s a special day to plant a tree for a best friend, but Buzz has other plans. Concerned that Buzz is absorbed by his video game, "The Terrific Tree", Delete calls on the CyberSquad to help get his best buddy back. Families can join the crew as they head out to the forest and use Buzz’s knowledge of trees learned from his video game to help Delete pick the perfect tree to plant in Buzz’s honor!

New Cyberchase episodes debut April 29th and May 20th!

In even more Earth-friendly fun, our intrepid heroes, Jackie, Matt, Inez, and Digit – and young viewers nationwide! – will learn about a variety of environmental topics like migration, water pollution, and invasive species as they use their math and problem-solving skills to save the day in three additional new episodes: “Hacker’s Bright Idea,” “The Lilting Loons” and “Living in Disharmony.”