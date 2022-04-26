If you are planning to get on board Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, you are in for something unlike anything you've ever experienced before. Plus, next month, guests will be able to be even more like their chosen character by having a personalized makeover in their own cabin.

What's Happening:

Starting May 2nd, "Image Designs" will give you an out-of-this-world look to make you fit in with your favorite species from Star Wars .

. This is what is on the official Disney website:

IMAGE DESIGN – SPECIES:

Enhance your character with a personalized, galactic makeover right in your cabin! Our talented “image designers” are ready to create your out-of-this-world look in the style of fan-favorite alien species so iconic to Star Wars. Choose from a selection of eye-catching, face-painted designs for a look that inspires your unique story aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. Plus, appointments are limited, so jump to hyperspace and reserve yours as soon as possible!

Look for the blue “Batuu Approved” symbol in the species design examples if you’d like to wear a look in the parks, where only partial face covering is allowed.

The makeover experience will take place at the entry area within your cabin.

The cabin door will remain open during the transformation.

This is a face paint experience and does not include any costumes depicted in sample images.

Guests should arrive at their cabin 15 minutes prior to their service time.

Transformations take approximately 30 minutes.

The full price of the service will be charged if cancelled within 48 hours of the appointment time or for no-shows.

Participating Guests must be seven years of age or older.

A parent or guardian must be present during the entire experience for all participants under 18 years of age.

How to Book:

Please call your Galactic Starcruiser Specialist at (407) 939-1800 to add this activity between 60 days and 1 day before your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage. Limited availability.

Add On to Your Look with a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive!

Enhance your experience with Star-Wars-themed costumes or accessories from shopdisney.com

Togruta Headdress

Twi'Lek Headdress

Costume Guidelines

We wouldn’t want you to miss out on any of the fun at Black Spire Outpost, so please remember that only partial face covering is allowed there and in the parks. When you’re browsing the design options, look for the blue “Batuu Approved” symbol to determine if your look is permitted. Learn more about this policy and other costume guidelines.

To find out more click here