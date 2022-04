Special Offers on Many Disney Cruise Line Sailings

If you're planning on going on a Disney cruise, there are lots of special offers available. There are some new dates for US military personnel, Florida, and Canadian residents.

What's Available:

Disney Dream

3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: Port Canaveral, Florida • Nassau, Bahamas • Castaway Cay

Friday May 6, 2022 (5A @ $195.00)

Friday May 13, 2022 (5A @ $195.00)

Friday May 20, 2022 (5A @ $200.00)

Friday May 27, 2022 (11B @ $217.00)

3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canavera: Port Canaveral, Florida • Castaway Cay • At Sea

Friday June 3, 2022 (11B @ $261.00)

4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami: Miami, Florida • Nassau, Bahamas • Castaway Cay • At Sea

Thursday June 16, 2022 (11B @ $261.00)

Thursday June 30, 2022 (11B @ $264.00)

Thursday July 14, 2022 (11B @ $265.00)

Thursday July 28, 2022 (11B @ $255.00)

Thursday August 11, 2022 (11B @ $213.00)

Thursday August 25, 2022 (11B @ $181.00)

4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: Port Canaveral, Florida • Nassau, Bahamas • Castaway Cay • At Sea

Monday May 16, 2022 (5A @ $196.00)

Monday May 30, 2022 (11B @ $239.00)

5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Miami: Miami, Florida • At Sea • Grand Cayman • At Sea • Castaway Cay

Saturday June 25, 2022 (11B @ $278.00)

Saturday July 9, 2022 (11B @ $253.00)

Saturday July 23, 2022 (11B @ $247.00)

Saturday August 6, 2022 (11B @ $204.00)

Saturday August 20, 2022 (11A @ $172.00)

5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Miami: Miami, Florida • Castaway Cay • At Sea • Cozumel, Mexico • At Sea

Monday July 4, 2022 (11B @ $253.00)

Monday July 18, 2022 (11B @ $247.00)

Monday August 1, 2022 (11B @ $225.00)

Disney Fantasy

7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: Port Canaveral, Florida • At Sea • At Sea • Tortola, British Virgin Islands • St. Thomas, USVI • At Sea • Castaway Cay

Saturday April 30, 2022 (5A @ $206.00)

Saturday May 14, 2022 (5A @ $209.00)

Saturday May 28, 2022 (5A @ $263.00)

Saturday June 11, 2022 (11C @ $247.00)

9-Night Southern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: Port Canaveral, Florida • At Sea • At Sea • St. Maarten • Roseau, Dominica • Antigua • St. Thomas, USVI • At Sea • Castaway Cay

Thursday July 21, 2022 (8B @ $305.00)

Disney Magic

11-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Dover to Copenhagen:Dover, England • Amsterdam, Netherlands • Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium • At Sea • Oslo, Norway • Skagen, Denmark • Warnemünde (Berlin), Germany • At Sea • Stavanger, Norway • At Sea • Fredericia, Denmark

Saturday July 30, 2022 (11A @ $237.00)

5-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona: Barcelona, Spain • Cannes, France • Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy • Livorno, Italy • At Sea

Monday July 18, 2022 (10C @ $279.00)

5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Miami: Miami, Florida • At Sea • Grand Cayman • At Sea • Castaway Cay

Saturday April 30, 2022 (9A @ $152.00)

6-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona to Civtavecchia: Barcelona, Spain • Villefranche, France • Genoa (Milan), Italy • Livorno, Italy • At Sea • Naples, Italy

Saturday June 4, 2022 (11A @ $221.00)

7-Night British Isles Cruise from Dover: Dover, England • Portland, England • Cobh (Cork), Ireland • Liverpool, England • Belfast, Northern Ireland • Greenock, Scotland • At Sea

Sunday September 11, 2022 (11B @ $170.00)

7-Night Mediterranean Cruise: Barcelona, Spain • At Sea • Naples, Italy • Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy • Livorno, Italy • Villefranche, France • At Sea

Saturday May 28, 2022 (11A @ $172.00)

7-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Copenhagen: Copenhagen, Denmark • Oslo, Norway • Gothenburg, Sweden • At Sea • Alesund, Norway • At Sea • Fredericia, Denmark

Wednesday August 10, 2022 (11A @ $228.00)

7-Night Western Europe Cruise from Barcelona to Dover: Barcelona, Spain • Cartagena, Spain • At Sea • Porto, Portugal • La Coruña, Spain • Bilbao, Spain • At Sea

Saturday July 23, 2022 (11A @ $230.00)

Disney Wonder

7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver: Vancouver, Canada • At Sea • Dawes Glacier, Alaska • Skagway, Alaska • Juneau, Alaska • Ketchikan, Alaska • At Sea

Monday May 23, 2022 (11B @ $161.00)

Monday May 30, 2022 (11B @ $188.00)

Monday June 13, 2022 (11B @ $223.00)

Monday June 20, 2022 (11B @ $226.00)

Monday June 27, 2022 (11B @ $226.00)

Monday July 4, 2022 (11B @ $214.00)

Monday July 11, 2022 (11B @ $214.00)

Monday July 18, 2022 (11B @ $214.00)

Monday July 25, 2022 (11B @ $211.00)

Monday August 15, 2022 (11B @ $172.00)

7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver: Vancouver, Canada • At Sea • Dawes Glacier, Alaska • Icy Strait Point, Alaska • Juneau, Alaska • Ketchikan, Alaska • At Sea

Monday June 6, 2022 (11B @ $198.00)

Monday August 1, 2022 (11B @ $206.00)