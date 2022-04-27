20th Century Studios Give a First Look at David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam”

In addition to giving us a title for the highly anticipated Avatar sequel at this morning’s CinemaCon presentation, 20th Century Studios also revealed a first look at Amsterdam, a new film from David O. Russell.
- Amsterdam, which is directed by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook), will open in theaters on November 4th.
- CinemaCon attendees were treated to a sizzle reel of footage from the film, which is an original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.
- Based on facts that meet fiction, Amsterdam stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.
- Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, the film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.
