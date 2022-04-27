ABC News Live Presents Primetime Special On Rise In Antisemitism Across The World

ABC News Live is set to present a primetime special tonight, April 27th, on the rise in antisemitism across the world with Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise of Antisemitism.

Anchoring from the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Kyra Phillips interviews Ella Mandel, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, who has spent every week for the past three decades teaching students about the atrocities she experienced.

Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman reports on the mission to get Holocaust survivors out of Ukraine and to safety; correspondent Erielle Reshef documents the efforts to try and combat antisemitism, and correspondent Phil Lipof reveals his personal journey through the site of the concentration camp, Majdanek, that is now a museum in Poland.

Also, Holocaust Memorial Museum director Sara Bloomfield shares why the work at the museum is so important.

Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise of Antisemitism streams Wednesday, April 27 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand and on Hulu

streams Wednesday, April 27 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand and on Hulu.

Seni Tienabeso is executive producer, and Jon Schlosberg is senior producer for the special.

