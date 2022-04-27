Players Can Get Into The World of Classic Disney And Pixar Films With New “Disney Dreamlight Valley” Starting This Summer

Video game developer Gameloft has collaborated with Disney and Pixar Games on the upcoming free-to-play life-simulation adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s Happening:

For Disney Fans who have ever wondered what it would be ike to wake up one day and find themselves living across the street from Mickey Mouse or on the beach with Moana or Ariel, a new video game is about to debut in Summer of 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Players will be able to live out their Disney and Pixar dreams on an adventure that features favorite character in a free-to-play life simulation adventure game, embarking on a journey to save the dream world of Dreamlight Valley and its iconic roster of heroes and villains.

Players can create their own customized avatar and step into the magical world of Dreamlight Valley where they will arrive in a once-idyllic village, now desolate and full of night thorns. There, they will unravel the secrets of the new world and explore the realms of classic Disney and Pixar films while helping the town's iconic inhabitants. They will meet and build friendships with memorable characters from the world of Mickey and his friends, as well as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Toy Story, Wall-E, and more.

Players can express their fandom by designing the Disney and Pixar villages of their dreams across multiple unique locations, ranging from the snowy mountains of Frosted Heights to the Peaceful Meadow and beyond. One of the most exciting game features players will experience in Disney Dreamlight Valley includes the extensive level of customization they will encounter while creating their own personalized avatar, homes, and villages. They can embrace their creative freedom with an ever-evolving list of Disney-princess-inspired ball gowns, Mickey Mouse-adorned streetwear, Frozen-inspired antique kitchen designs, and much more.

Players will also discover unique character story arcs as part of their village experience and participate in activities such as fishing, gardening, and cooking, sharing them with beloved characters. Players can whip up delectable Disney-themed dishes alongside Remy from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille inside of their own village restaurant, fish at the fishing hole with Goofy, and grow vegetables in Wall•E’s garden patch.