Give Kids The World Village Launches Nationwide Summer Road Trip for Alumni Wish Families

Scheduled to take place June 9th-19th at many of the country’s top amusement parks and attractions, Give Kids The World Village’s 2022 Summer Road Trip will deliver the magic and wonder of the Village to Give Kids The World alumni wish families in 11 cities nationwide.

What’s Happening:

Each Summer Road Trip stop will provide alumni wish families with exclusive early theme park access and a variety of fun-filled activities that bring the Village wish experience to life – including a DJ dance party, games, crafts, whimsical Village photo opportunities, and more.

The event is designed to help Give Kids The World alumni wish families reconnect, reminisce, and relive treasured moments from their wish trips while promoting camaraderie among families with shared experiences.

The Summer Road Trip will stop at the following locations: Thursday, June 9: Six Flags Over Georgia , Atlanta, GA Friday, June 10: Dollywood , Pigeon Forge, TN Saturday, June 11: Carowinds , Charlotte, NC Sunday, June 12: Busch Gardens Williamsburg , Williamsburg, VA Monday, June 13: Sesame Place , Philadelphia, PA Tuesday, June 14: Quassy Amusement & Waterpark , Middlebury, CT Wed., June 15: Southwick’s Zoo , Mendon, MA Thursday, June 16: Canobie Lake Park , Salem, NH Friday, June 17: Knoebels Amusement Resort , Elysburg, PA Saturday, June 18: Kennywood , Pittsburgh, PA Monday, June 19: King’s Island , Mason, OH

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

For information about the Summer Road Trip, visit www.gktw.org/roadtrip/

What They’re Saying: