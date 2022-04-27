Disney+ has released a new trailer for Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, which premieres next month.

Disney+ has just shared a new trailer for the original movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers .

. The unique film premieres May 20th, 2022 on Disney+.

We are also given key art for this new film.

comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days

When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Additionally, the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers original soundtrack with a score by composer Brian Tyler will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 20th.

Cast:

John Mulaney as Chip

Andy Samberg as Dale

KiKi Layne

Will Arnett

Eric Bana

Flula Borg

Dennis Haysbert

Keegan-Michael Key

Tress MacNeille

Tim Robinson

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Chris Parnell