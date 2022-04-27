New Trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Debuts

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, which premieres next month.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ has just shared a new trailer for the original movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.
  • The unique film premieres May 20th, 2022 on Disney+.
  • Just like the first teaser for the film contained a number of Easter eggs, this latest look showcases a number of animation styles, references, and meta moments.
  • We are also given key art for this new film.

  • This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
  • Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
  • Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days
  • When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.
  • Additionally, the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers original soundtrack with a score by composer Brian Tyler will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 20th.

Cast:

  • John Mulaney as Chip
  • Andy Samberg as Dale
  • KiKi Layne
  • Will Arnett
  • Eric Bana
  • Flula Borg
  • Dennis Haysbert
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Tress MacNeille
  • Tim Robinson
  • Seth Rogen
  • J.K. Simmons
  • Chris Parnell
