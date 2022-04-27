Disney+ has released a new trailer for Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, which premieres next month.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ has just shared a new trailer for the original movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.
- The unique film premieres May 20th, 2022 on Disney+.
- Just like the first teaser for the film contained a number of Easter eggs, this latest look showcases a number of animation styles, references, and meta moments.
- We are also given key art for this new film.
- This is a
rebootcomeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
- Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
- Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days
- When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.
- Additionally, the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers original soundtrack with a score by composer Brian Tyler will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 20th.
Cast:
- John Mulaney as Chip
- Andy Samberg as Dale
- KiKi Layne
- Will Arnett
- Eric Bana
- Flula Borg
- Dennis Haysbert
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Tress MacNeille
- Tim Robinson
- Seth Rogen
- J.K. Simmons
- Chris Parnell
