The El Capitan Theatre No Longer Conducting Vaccination Checks Beginning Tomorrow

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has made an update to their health and safety protocols. Effective tomorrow, April 28th, they will no longer be conducting vaccination checks of guests upon entry into the theatre.

What’s Happening:

Guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks during their visit, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the State Public Health Officer strongly recommend that you continue to wear a mask indoors, no matter your vaccination status.

Guests may provide their own disposable or reusable face coverings, or ask a cast member for a mask should they choose to wear one.

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with a good fit are recommended instead of cloth masks.

Face coverings must: Fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face Be secured, for example, with ties or ear loops Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable

To view all of the El Capitan Theatre’s safety information and protocols, including mask requirements, please visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation