“American Idol” Reveals Top 10 Disney Night Songs

The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage.

What’s Happening:

Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort

Here’s the list of songs and performers, as revealed by D23 Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” from The Lion King Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me with You” from Onward Fritz Hager – “Go the Distance” from Hercules HunterGirl – “I See the Light” from Tangled Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” from Coco Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2 Mike Parker – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

Plus, Rhenzy and Adassa will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the No. 1 hit song from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning feature Encanto .

. This Sunday’s episode will also celebrate the return of nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort, including the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade

American Idol airs LIVE Sunday, May 1st (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC Hulu