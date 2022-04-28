“American Idol” Reveals Top 10 Disney Night Songs

The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage.

What’s Happening:

  • Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote.
  • Here’s the list of songs and performers, as revealed by D23:
    • Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” from The Lion King
    • Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me with You” from Onward
    • Fritz Hager – “Go the Distance” from Hercules
    • HunterGirl – “I See the Light” from Tangled
    • Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” from Coco
    • Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
    • Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2
    • Mike Parker – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan
    • Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid
    • Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story
  • Plus, Rhenzy and Adassa will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the No. 1 hit song from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning feature Encanto.
  • This Sunday’s episode will also celebrate the return of nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort, including the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade.
  • American Idol airs LIVE Sunday, May 1st (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
