“American Idol” Reveals Top 10 Disney Night Songs

The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage.
What’s Happening:
- Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote.
- Here’s the list of songs and performers, as revealed by D23:
- Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” from The Lion King
- Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me with You” from Onward
- Fritz Hager – “Go the Distance” from Hercules
- HunterGirl – “I See the Light” from Tangled
- Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” from Coco
- Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
- Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2
- Mike Parker – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan
- Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid
- Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story
- Plus, Rhenzy and Adassa will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the No. 1 hit song from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning feature Encanto.
- This Sunday’s episode will also celebrate the return of nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort, including the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade.
- American Idol airs LIVE Sunday, May 1st (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
