D23 Members Can Win Boba Fett Sideshow Figure and Complete Skywalker Saga In Galactic Bounty Hunter Sweepstakes

One lucky D23 member will be the proud winner of a new Boba Fett Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow, as well as the complete collection of the Skywalker Saga on Blu-Ray with D23’s Galactic Bounty Hunter Sweepstakes.
- D23 Members will have the opportunity to win a legendary collection of Star Wars films, as well as a Boba Fett Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow.
- The Boba Fett: Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow captures the galactic legend of this feared bounty hunter in a never-before-seen way. The figure features his uniquely sculpted Mandalorian armor—including his iconic helmet with an articulating rangefinder; a flight suit and vest with body plate armor; knee pads; and weaponized wrist gauntlets. Each aspect of the newly crafted armor is detailed with distinctive Mythos weathering effects, telling the story of many hard-fought battles to capture some of the galaxy’s most elusive bounty. His unique costume also includes a worn fabric poncho, a kama skirt with utility pouches, ankle spats, and several belts with side and waist pouches.
- The Boba Fett: Sixth Scale Figure packs a full arsenal of fearsome weaponry, such as a removable Z-6 jetpack with articulating rocket boosters; four multi-purpose shin tools; and a tactical knife with an ankle-mounted sheath. He also features a variety of firepower, including an EE-3 carbine blaster rifle, a concussion grenade launcher, a BlasTech DLT-19 heavy blaster rifle with camo wrapping, and a Sacros K-11 blaster pistol. The figure comes with eight interchangeable hands: a pair of fists, a pair of neutral hands, a pair of grip hands, a right trigger hand, and a left rifle support hand.
- Every bounty hunter needs trophies to prove their skill—and Fett comes with three shoulder-mounted synthetic-hair Wookiee braids, and three unique lightsaber hilts taken from his fallen targets.
- Rounding out the galactic prize, the winner will also win a set of all nine Skywalker Saga Star Wars films, brought to the winner by Disney Movie Club.
- D23 Also reminds everyone that The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.
- You must be a member of D23 to participate in the D23 Galactic Bounty Hunter Sweepstakes, and you can enter here.
