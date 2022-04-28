D23 Members Can Win Boba Fett Sideshow Figure and Complete Skywalker Saga In Galactic Bounty Hunter Sweepstakes

One lucky D23 member will be the proud winner of a new Boba Fett Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow, as well as the complete collection of the Skywalker Saga on Blu-Ray with D23’s Galactic Bounty Hunter Sweepstakes.

What’s Happening:

D23 Members will have the opportunity to win a legendary collection of Star Wars films, as well as a Boba Fett Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow.

films, as well as a Boba Fett Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow. The Boba Fett: Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow captures the galactic legend of this feared bounty hunter in a never-before-seen way. The figure features his uniquely sculpted Mandalorian armor—including his iconic helmet with an articulating rangefinder; a flight suit and vest with body plate armor; knee pads; and weaponized wrist gauntlets. Each aspect of the newly crafted armor is detailed with distinctive Mythos weathering effects, telling the story of many hard-fought battles to capture some of the galaxy’s most elusive bounty. His unique costume also includes a worn fabric poncho, a kama skirt with utility pouches, ankle spats, and several belts with side and waist pouches.

The Boba Fett: Sixth Scale Figure packs a full arsenal of fearsome weaponry, such as a removable Z-6 jetpack with articulating rocket boosters; four multi-purpose shin tools; and a tactical knife with an ankle-mounted sheath. He also features a variety of firepower, including an EE-3 carbine blaster rifle, a concussion grenade launcher, a BlasTech DLT-19 heavy blaster rifle with camo wrapping, and a Sacros K-11 blaster pistol. The figure comes with eight interchangeable hands: a pair of fists, a pair of neutral hands, a pair of grip hands, a right trigger hand, and a left rifle support hand.

Every bounty hunter needs trophies to prove their skill—and Fett comes with three shoulder-mounted synthetic-hair Wookiee braids, and three unique lightsaber hilts taken from his fallen targets.

Rounding out the galactic prize, the winner will also win a set of all nine Skywalker Saga Star Wars films, brought to the winner by Disney Movie Club.

D23 Also reminds everyone that The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+

is now streaming on You must be a member of D23 to participate in the D23 Galactic Bounty Hunter Sweepstakes, and you can enter here.