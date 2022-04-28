“Turning Red” Inspired Experiences Coming to Three Asian American Small Businesses Across the U.S.

In celebration of the release of Turning Red on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, Disney and Pixar are collaborating with several historically significant Asian American-owned businesses in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

Coinciding with National Business Week (May 1st-7th) and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, these partnerships aim to recognize the historical, cultural and economic significance of Asian American small businesses.

Honoring the themes of multigenerational family traditions and relationships highlighted in Turning Red by the Chinese-Canadian Lee family, three small businesses will be offering unique menu items and exclusive online activations for a limited time.

The popular family-owned shop, California Donuts From May 1-14, the specialty donut will be available for $4.75. In addition to offering the themed donuts, 20 fans will be given the chance to win a Turning Red digital code via social media.



The multigenerational, family-owned restaurant, R&G Lounge

The restaurant will also be offering limited-edition red fortune cookies with all to-go and pickup orders that feature a special message inside from May 1st-3rd (while supplies last), and 20 lucky individuals will win a Turning Red digital code via social media.

The legendary Nom Wah Instagram

Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red is now available to stream on Disney+.