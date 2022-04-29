Disney’s “Big Hero 6” Playing at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2014 box office hit Big Hero 6 is jumping into action on the big screen once again at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.
What’s Happening:
- Hiro, Baymax, Fred, Go Go, Wasabi, and Honey Lemon are reuniting on the big screen at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre on May 24th and 25th.
- The exclusive re-release of Disney’s Big Hero 6 comes just in time for the end of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.
- As with many recent El Capitan limited engagements, Disney+ is a presenting sponsor where fans can not only stream Big Hero 6, but also the Disney Channel animated series it inspired.
- Baymax is heading to Disney+ in his own short-form series, appropriately titled Baymax!
- The El Capitan Theatre will offer three showings of Big Hero 6 each day: 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 4:00 PM.
- Visit ElCapitanTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.