Exciting Dining Events Set for The Edison at Disney Springs

Several exciting dining events have been announced for The Edison at Disney Springs, bringing even more tasty offerings to the popular restaurant.
- Join The Edison at Disney Springs for a curated mixology and culinary experience, where attendees will take a walk through time, tasting four one-ounce pours of differently aged bottles of Old Forester, featuring the Kentucky straight bourbon whisky from 1870, 1897, 1910 and 1920.
- As guests try each whisky, they will also enjoy an accompanying four-course meal, featuring a delectable dish that has been skillfully paired to highlight the different tasting notes of every aged bottle.
- For example, Old Forester 1870 — a whisky with notes of baked clove, cinnamon and nutmeg, as well as citrus-fruit mix — will be served with the tart and salty mixture of bacon and blue cheese.
- The Old Forester dinner will take place on May 12, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Edison’s Tesla Lounge. Tickets start at $150 per person and extremely limited.
- You can book the Old Forester Dinner here.
Event Menu:
- 1 oz. Old Forester 1870 paired with Bacon and Blue Cheese
- 1 oz. Old Forester 1897 paired with Peppered Steak and Arugula salad
- 1 oz. Old Forester 1910 paired with ½ Lobster Tail in bourbon brown butter sauce
- 1 oz. Old Forester 1920 paired with Peaches and Bourbon
- This May, The Edison at Disney Springs will offer Espolòn cocktails and accompanying bites for its monthly mixology program.
- Each week, guests will indulge in two deliciously curated cocktails, highlighting the notes of sweet agave, lemon zest and tropical fruit of three types of tequila: Espolòn Blanco, Espolòn Reposado and Espolòn Anejo.
- The specialty beverages will be coupled with savory Mexican-inspired dishes to highlight the smooth tequila, like deep fried churros served with Mexican chocolate sauce and seared corvina tacos.
- These expertly paired samplings will take place on May 10, May 17 and May 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.
- Tickets start at $65 per person per week and extremely limited. Choose to come once or for the entire series!
- You can book the Mixology Series events here.
May 10 – Featured Spirit: Espolòn Blanco
Cocktails
- “Summer Sin” – Espolòn Blanco Tequila, blackberries, agave, lime juice, cilantro
- “Fresas Con Crema” – Espolòn Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, fresh vanilla bean paste
Bites
- Tequila and lime marinated shrimp served with roasted corn salsa and cilantro crema
- “Mexican Hot Chocolate” – deep fried churros, Mexican chocolate sauce, whipped cream
May 17 – Featured Spirit: Espolòn Reposado
Cocktails
- “Izta” – Espolòn Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, orange bitters, chocolate bitters, agave and served smoked
- “An Afternoon on the Yucatan” – Espolòn Reposado Tequila (watermelon, cucumber and basil Infused) Fresh Yuzu, watermelon juice, topped with bubbles
Bites
- Braised pork served with roasted marble potatoes, pearl onions and orange chili syrup
- Seared Corvina Tacos served with cucumber, watermelon salad, basil, Yuzu and aioli
May 25 – Featured Spirit: Espolòn Anejo
Cocktails
- “Tangerine Dreams” – Espolòn Anejo Tequila, tangerine juice, fresh vanilla bean paste, Electric Dust
- “Abuelita” – Espolòn Anejo Tequila, Habanero bitters, chocolate bitters, Crème de Cacao
Bites
- Sweet and citrus roasted sticky wings tossed in tangerine honey sauce
- Coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin served with sautéed quinoa, Cipollini and kale
