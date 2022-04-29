Exciting Dining Events Set for The Edison at Disney Springs

Tags: , ,

Several exciting dining events have been announced for The Edison at Disney Springs, bringing even more tasty offerings to the popular restaurant.

  • Join The Edison at Disney Springs for a curated mixology and culinary experience, where attendees will take a walk through time, tasting four one-ounce pours of differently aged bottles of Old Forester, featuring the Kentucky straight bourbon whisky from 1870, 1897, 1910 and 1920.
  • As guests try each whisky, they will also enjoy an accompanying four-course meal, featuring a delectable dish that has been skillfully paired to highlight the different tasting notes of every aged bottle.
  • For example, Old Forester 1870 — a whisky with notes of baked clove, cinnamon and nutmeg, as well as citrus-fruit mix — will be served with the tart and salty mixture of bacon and blue cheese.
  • The Old Forester dinner will take place on May 12, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Edison’s Tesla Lounge. Tickets start at $150 per person and extremely limited.
  • You can book the Old Forester Dinner here.

Event Menu:

  • 1 oz. Old Forester 1870 paired with Bacon and Blue Cheese
  • 1 oz. Old Forester 1897 paired with Peppered Steak and Arugula salad
  • 1 oz. Old Forester 1910 paired with ½ Lobster Tail in bourbon brown butter sauce
  • 1 oz. Old Forester 1920 paired with Peaches and Bourbon

  • This May, The Edison at Disney Springs will offer Espolòn cocktails and accompanying bites for its monthly mixology program.
  • Each week, guests will indulge in two deliciously curated cocktails, highlighting the notes of sweet agave, lemon zest and tropical fruit of three types of tequila: Espolòn Blanco, Espolòn Reposado and Espolòn Anejo.
  • The specialty beverages will be coupled with savory Mexican-inspired dishes to highlight the smooth tequila, like deep fried churros served with Mexican chocolate sauce and seared corvina tacos.
  • These expertly paired samplings will take place on May 10, May 17 and May 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.
  • Tickets start at $65 per person per week and extremely limited. Choose to come once or for the entire series!
  • You can book the Mixology Series events here.

May 10 – Featured Spirit: Espolòn Blanco

Cocktails

  • “Summer Sin” – Espolòn Blanco Tequila, blackberries, agave, lime juice, cilantro
  • “Fresas Con Crema” – Espolòn Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, fresh vanilla bean paste

Bites

  • Tequila and lime marinated shrimp served with roasted corn salsa and cilantro crema
  • “Mexican Hot Chocolate” – deep fried churros, Mexican chocolate sauce, whipped cream

May 17 – Featured Spirit: Espolòn Reposado

Cocktails

  • “Izta” – Espolòn Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, orange bitters, chocolate bitters, agave and served smoked
  • “An Afternoon on the Yucatan” – Espolòn Reposado Tequila (watermelon, cucumber and basil Infused) Fresh Yuzu, watermelon juice, topped with bubbles

Bites

  • Braised pork served with roasted marble potatoes, pearl onions and orange chili syrup
  •  Seared Corvina Tacos served with cucumber, watermelon salad, basil, Yuzu and aioli

May 25 – Featured Spirit: Espolòn Anejo

Cocktails

  • “Tangerine Dreams” – Espolòn Anejo Tequila, tangerine juice, fresh vanilla bean paste, Electric Dust
  • “Abuelita” – Espolòn Anejo Tequila, Habanero bitters, chocolate bitters, Crème de Cacao

Bites

  • Sweet and citrus roasted sticky wings tossed in tangerine honey sauce
  •  Coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin served with sautéed quinoa, Cipollini and kale
