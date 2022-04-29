Hulu Original Movie “Not Okay” Releasing One Week Early on July 29th

The upcoming Hulu Original movie Not Okay, has been pushed up a week, now releasing July 29th instead of on August 5th.

Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Not Okay, announced the earlier release date of the film on their Twitter today.

Directed and written by Quinn Shephard, the film stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni and Dash Perry.

Deutch stars as Danni, an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi and Caroline Jaczko produced the picture, shot on location in Brooklyn.