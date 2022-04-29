“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Tom Cruise, Ewan McGregor and More to Appear Week of May 2nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:

  • Monday, May 2
    • Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Iliza Shlesinger (Netflix is a Joke: The Festival)
    • Musical Guests Parquet Courts
  • Tuesday, May 3
    • Mike Myers (The Pentaverate)
    • Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
    • Musical Guests The Black Crowes
  • Wednesday, May 4
    • Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
    • Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Afterparty)
    • Musical Guests The Head and the Heart
  • Thursday, May 5
    • Kevin Hart
    • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Friday, May 6
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.