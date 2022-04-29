This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:

Monday, May 2 Tom Cruise ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Iliza Shlesinger ( Netflix is a Joke: The Festival ) Musical Guests Parquet Courts

Tuesday, May 3 Mike Myers ( The Pentaverate ) Mike Birbiglia ( The Old Man and the Pool ) Musical Guests The Black Crowes

Wednesday, May 4 Ewan McGregor ( Obi-Wan Kenobi ) Ben Schwartz ( Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Afterparty ) Musical Guests The Head and the Heart

Thursday, May 5 Kevin Hart Hannah Einbinder ( Hacks )

Friday, May 6 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.