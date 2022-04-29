This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 2nd-6th:
- Monday, May 2
- Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Iliza Shlesinger (Netflix is a Joke: The Festival)
- Musical Guests Parquet Courts
- Tuesday, May 3
- Mike Myers (The Pentaverate)
- Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
- Musical Guests The Black Crowes
- Wednesday, May 4
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Afterparty)
- Musical Guests The Head and the Heart
- Thursday, May 5
- Kevin Hart
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Friday, May 6
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.