Josh Radnor Joins Cast of FX Limited Series “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

FX has added Josh Radnor to the cast of the series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel Fleishman Is in Trouble.

What’s Happening:

Deadline has revealed that Josh Radnor ( How I Met Your Mother) has been cast in the FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Author Taffy Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer on the television adaptation of his novel.

The series follows Toby Fleishman, a recently single father who suddenly finds himself without the parental assistance of his ex-wife when she goes missing.

Fleishman Is in Trouble Synopses:

“Fleishman Is in Trouble centers on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”

Fleishman Is in Trouble Cast:

Jesse Eisenberg – Toby Fleishman

Claire Danes – Rachel

Adam Brody – Seth

Lizzy Caplan – Libby

Josh Radnor – Adam

Ralph Adriel Johnson

Brian Miskell

Michael Gaston

Maxim Jasper Swinton

Meara Mahoney Gross

Joy Suprano

Christian Slater