Legendary Comic Book Artist Neal Adams Passes Away at the Age of 80

Legendary comic book artist Neal Adams, known for his work with both Marvel and DC Comics, has passed away at the age of 80.
- Adams helped shape Marvel and DC Comics with his photorealistic style.
- Marvel shared their sadness regarding the loss.
- Adams died Thursday in New York after dealing with complications from sepsis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Adams began his work on comics with DC before taking over X-Men and the Avengers at Marvel. He was perhaps best know though for his run on Batman.
- In the mid-’70s, Adams created Continuity Studios, an artists studio that produced comics, commercial art and storyboards, as well as other services.
- Adams is also well known for promoting better working conditions and creators’ rights, demanding compensations for himself and other creators when their characters we adapted into other media.
- With Stan Lee, Adams formed the Academy of Comic Book Arts, in an effort to start a union that would fight for benefits and ownership on behalf of writers and artists, though the two eventually parted ways.
- Adams would go on to help change the norm of publishers keeping original art, establishing a policy of returning the art to the artist.
- Wanting to give back to fans, he was also a fixture on the convention scene.
- Adams is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sons Josh, Jason and Joel; daughters Kris and Zee; grandchildren Kelly, Kortney, Jade, Sebastian, Jane and Jaelyn; and great-grandson Maximus.
- All three of Adams’ sons currently work as artists in either the comic book or fantasy fields.
What they’re saying:
- Josh Adams: “It wasn’t until I sat at tables at conventions next to the same people I would watch treat my father with such reverence that I understood: He was their father, too. Neal Adams’ most undeniable quality was the one I had known about him my entire life: He was a father. Not just my father, but a father to all that would get to know him.”