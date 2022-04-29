Make-A-Wish Granting Returning to the Disneyland Resort

Today is World Wish Day, celebrating the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish that was granted on this day 42 years ago. At today’s Disney Junior Fun Fest taking place at Disney California Adventure, it was announced that wish granting is on its way back to the Disneyland Resort.

Did you know that half of all wishes Make-A-Wish has granted in the United States are Disney-related wishes?

Well very soon, you will see the iconic blue Make-A-Wish shirts again at the Disneyland Resort, as wish kids return to the parks.

Earlier today, Disney welcomed three wish kids to the first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest. Wish kids Kemuel, Noah and Levi were invited to be the guests of honor in the parade of beloved Disney Junior characters.

This is the latest step in returning the state of the Disneyland Resort to something more akin to its pre-pandemic self.

Disney notes that while not all wishes can be granted immediately, they anticipate gradually ramping up our wish granting efforts over the course of the coming months.

These transformational wishes are more than just special moments in time. They can be life-changing. Their impact can stay with a wish kid – and the millions of people who make them come true – for a lifetime.

