“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” To Air on Freeform and Stream on Hulu

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) will be available to stream on Hulu and will make its linear television premiere on Freeform on Saturday, May 14th.

What’s Happening:

Beginning May 1st, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) will be available to stream on Hulu, marking the film’s availability across both Disney+

will be available to stream on Hulu, marking the film’s availability across both The wider availability of the film follows its successful March 25 launch on Disney+ and Rodrigo’s three wins, including Best New Artist, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd.

In the film, Grammy winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album SOUR (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.

(Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Earley, president of Hulu : “As the first anniversary of SOUR approaches, we are excited to bring Hulu subscribers this intimate look at the making of Olivia Rodrigo’s heralded debut album, driving home 2 u is beautifully filmed, with captivating performances, and revealing moments about Olivia’s creative process, which we know will thrill viewers on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform.”

: “As the first anniversary of approaches, we are excited to bring Hulu subscribers this intimate look at the making of Olivia Rodrigo’s heralded debut album, is beautifully filmed, with captivating performances, and revealing moments about Olivia’s creative process, which we know will thrill viewers on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform.” Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division: “This is a great example of how The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled reach enables us to connect content to multiple audiences across both streaming and our linear television networks. We think that Olivia’s personal and artistic journey in making ‘SOUR’ will perfectly connect with Freeform’s young adult audience and we are excited to be able to bring them this one-night only viewing event.”