Disney CEO Bob Chapek to Speak at Indiana University Graduation Ceremony

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, will be the commencement speaker at the upcoming Indiana University undergraduate ceremony, according to WRTV Indianapolis.
- Chapek is an Indiana University alumnus, graduating with a degree in microbiology before receiving his MBA from Michigan State University.
- He is now set to head to his alma mater on May 7th to be the commencement speaker at the undergraduate ceremony.
- The university is also set to award Chapek with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the undergraduate ceremony.
- Chapek took over as Disney’s CEO in February, 2020 and has led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other, more recent issues.
What they’re saying:
- Indiana University President Pamela Whitten: "Our Indiana University graduates are exceptional, and we are thrilled to celebrate their remarkable academic achievements during our commencement ceremonies throughout the state. We are also honored to welcome our distinguished guests to our IU campuses to mark this significant milestone in the lives of our graduates and their family and friends."