Disney CEO Bob Chapek to Speak at Indiana University Graduation Ceremony

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, will be the commencement speaker at the upcoming Indiana University undergraduate ceremony, according to WRTV Indianapolis.

Chapek is an Indiana University alumnus, graduating with a degree in microbiology before receiving his MBA from Michigan State University.

He is now set to head to his alma mater on May 7th to be the commencement speaker at the undergraduate ceremony.

The university is also set to award Chapek with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the undergraduate ceremony.

Chapek took over as Disney’s CEO in February, 2020 and has led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other, more recent issues

What they’re saying: