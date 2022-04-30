Popular Disney Junior Series “Bluey” Coming to the Stage in “Bluey’s Big Play”

Popular Disney Junior series and one of the most streamed series on Disney+, Bluey will be coming to the stage this fall in “Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show,” according to Romper.

“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” will feature some of fans’ favorite moments from the series but will also be based on an original new story from series creator Joe Brumm.

The show originally ran in the title character’s home town of Brisbane and has since been performed 447 times across 65 different venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

The show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” will be touring this fall, starting in New York City at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will be available in late May and the show kicks off its tour on November 18th.

Bluey is an Emmy Award-winning animated series aimed at preschoolers and is available to stream on Disney+.

What they’re saying:

Director Rosemary Myers, Windmill Theatre Co.: “After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences. We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”