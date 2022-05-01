Disney x BaubleBar Introduces New Necklace and Earring Styles

Could your jewelry collection use a bit more Disney magic? Good news, BaubleBar has just debuted a charming new style in time for Mother’s Day (May 8th) and it’s part of their limited time doorbuster event!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’re like us, you can’t resist Disney merchandise, especially when it’s combined with a sale, and this week, we’re heading to BaubleBar for their Doorbuster event!

With Mother’s Day on the horizon and summer close behind, BaubleBar is hosting a sitewide sale so fans can stock up on all their favorite jewelry designs and accessories.

Guests can snag new assortments from the Disney x BaubleBar only $15 (normally $42-$48), and if that’s not enough, they can take 20% off the rest of the collection!

Joining the lovely assortment of Disney items currently available are a new Disney pendant necklace style and the popular character mix and match earring set of iconic couples have been separated into stunning single sets featuring: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck

The sitewide sale takes place from May 1-8 and shoppers can secure these discounts with the code: BB20.

Whether treating yourself (you deserve it) or searching for the perfect gift, BaubleBar is sure to have something to satisfy your Disney-loving heart!

The doorbuster event only happens twice a year, so don’t miss out on these delightful deals. Links to the new styles (and a few of our faves) can be found below.

Disney Necklaces

The Pavé Disney Delicate Necklace is a simple and sweet way to incorporate your favorite Disney characters into your everyday look. Available in four designs (Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald) this dainty pendant charm is bedecked in sparkly stones and will quickly become the star of your collection.

Pavé Disney Delicate Necklace

Materials: Glass stones, enamel. Gold plated brass.

Closure: Lobster clasp

Hypoallergenic

Measurements: Length: 17"; .5" pendant: 3" extender

Disney Earrings

Elegant in its simplicity and iconic in its look, the Pavé Disney Delicate Earrings are instantly recognizable. The earrings deliver the right amount of Disney to your ears, and they compliment the necklaces too!

Pavé Disney Delicate Earrings

Materials: Glass stones, enamel. Gold plated brass

Closure: Post back

Hypoallergenic

Measurements: Length: .55". Width: .40"

More Disney Styles

As much as we love the new styles, it’s also fun to look at some of the other popular designs that will delight Disney fans of all ages. Don’t forget, these Disney x BaubleBar items are on sale for 20% off with the code BB20!

Mickey Mouse Disney Jacket Earrings

Mickey Mouse Outline 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring

2 For $50 Disney Princess & Friends Set

Cinderella Disney Earrings

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm