“20/20: Gone Before the Storm” Revisits Decades Cold Case As New Information is Uncovered

As new information surfaces surrounding an unsolved murder more than two decades, ABC’s 20/20 will explore the story of Anthony Harris who confessed to a crime he didn’t commit.

This week ABC’s new addition of 20/20 will focus on the story of a Anthony Harris who at 12 years old was accused of murdering his neighbor.

In 1998, Anthony Harris confessed to killing his five-year-old neighbor, Devan Duniver, in a small town in Ohio. But even after a judge found him guilty, Harris and his lawyers maintained his innocence, saying that police coerced his confession using intimidating interrogation techniques on the child.

Harris spent two years in juvenile detention, but eventually won his appeal and later had his conviction overturned.

Now more than 20 years later, Harris speaks to ABC’s John Quiñones in an exclusive interview where he’ll share why he confessed to a crime he did not commit, the psychological damage he experienced and the search for Duniver whose body was discovered in the woods behind her house.

With Duniver’s killer still at large, 20/20 will include interviews with key trial witnesses and search party members who offer information about a suspicious mystery man they allegedly saw lurking at the search. Among those featured in the episode are: Tarin Hale, Harris’ public defender Daniel Warren and Geoffrey Mearns, Harris’ lawyers for his appeal and civil lawsuit Dan Risinger, the police officer who took the call reporting Duniver missing Journalists who covered the case extensively Legal experts

The program also includes footage from the ABC News archives: Quiñones' 1999 interview with Harris ABC News interviews with Lori Duniver, Duniver's mother, and Cyndi Harris, Harris' mother

20/20: Gone Before the Storm airs Friday, May 6 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu

