“20/20: Gone Before the Storm” Revisits Decades Cold Case As New Information is Uncovered

As new information surfaces surrounding an unsolved murder more than two decades, ABC’s 20/20 will explore the story of Anthony Harris who confessed to a crime he didn’t commit.
What’s Happening:
- This week ABC’s new addition of 20/20 will focus on the story of a Anthony Harris who at 12 years old was accused of murdering his neighbor.
- In 1998, Anthony Harris confessed to killing his five-year-old neighbor, Devan Duniver, in a small town in Ohio. But even after a judge found him guilty, Harris and his lawyers maintained his innocence, saying that police coerced his confession using intimidating interrogation techniques on the child.
- Harris spent two years in juvenile detention, but eventually won his appeal and later had his conviction overturned.
- Now more than 20 years later, Harris speaks to ABC’s John Quiñones in an exclusive interview where he’ll share why he confessed to a crime he did not commit, the psychological damage he experienced and the search for Duniver whose body was discovered in the woods behind her house.
- With Duniver’s killer still at large, 20/20 will include interviews with key trial witnesses and search party members who offer information about a suspicious mystery man they allegedly saw lurking at the search. Among those featured in the episode are:
- Tarin Hale, Harris’ public defender
- Daniel Warren and Geoffrey Mearns, Harris’ lawyers for his appeal and civil lawsuit
- Dan Risinger, the police officer who took the call reporting Duniver missing
- Journalists who covered the case extensively
- Legal experts
- The program also includes footage from the ABC News archives:
- Quiñones’ 1999 interview with Harris
- ABC News interviews with Lori Duniver, Duniver’s mother, and Cyndi Harris, Harris’ mother
- 20/20: Gone Before the Storm airs Friday, May 6 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
Creative Team:
- ABC News’ 20/20 is a primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.
- David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.