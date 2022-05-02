Blake Lively to Direct “Seconds” Graphic Novel Adaptation for Searchlight Pictures

According to Variety, Blake Lively, known for her role in the original Gossip Girl, will be making her directorial debut with the upcoming film adaptation of the graphic novel Seconds.
What’s Happening:
- Lively will be directing the adaptation of Seconds for Searchlight Pictures.
- Created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and released in 2014 by Random House imprint Ballantine Books, Seconds follows the story of Katie Clay, the owner and head chef of the titular restaurant. One night, a mysterious spirit provides Katie with the ability to alter reality by writing something she wants to change in a notebook, eating a mushroom and falling asleep. As Katie begins abusing the power to alter her past mistakes, her actions slowly cause the fabric of time and space to unravel.
- The script is penned by Edgar Wright, who previously helmed the first adaptation of an O’Malley project, 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
- The cult-classic romantic comedy starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead was based on O’Malley’s six volume Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series.
- Wright will also produce the film, alongside Marc Platt.
- Lively made her directorial debut last year, when she shot the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” an extra song from Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album.