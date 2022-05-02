D23 Hosting Exclusive Gold Member Screenings of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” in Orlando & Burbank

If you’re a fan of Chip ‘n Dale, a D23 Gold Member, and you’re in either Southern California or Central Florida on May 16th, then you’re in luck! D23 Gold Members have a chance to be among the first to see an advance screening of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers before it launches exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 20th.

What’s Happening:

The screenings will take place at the AMC Disney Springs 24 AMC Burbank 16

The screening will begin at 7:00 p.m., local time, and will last until approximately 9:00 p.m. Check-in will open at 6:15 p.m., and guests will be allowed into the theater shortly after. You’re asked to not arrive before 6:15 p.m.

D23 Gold Members will be limited to two (2) tickets per member to allow more D23 Gold Members the opportunity to attend the event.

D23 Gold Member tickets are complimentary. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST in the links above.

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.

When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

John Mulaney as Chip

Andy Samberg as Dale

KiKi Layne

Will Arnett

Eric Bana

Flula Borg

Dennis Haysbert

Keegan-Michael Key

Tress MacNeille

Tim Robinson

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Chris Parnell