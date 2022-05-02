D23 Hosting Exclusive Gold Member Screenings of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” in Orlando & Burbank

If you’re a fan of Chip ‘n Dale, a D23 Gold Member, and you’re in either Southern California or Central Florida on May 16th, then you’re in luck! D23 Gold Members have a chance to be among the first to see an advance screening of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers before it launches exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 20th.
What’s Happening:
- The screenings will take place at the AMC Disney Springs 24 and AMC Burbank 16 on Monday, May 16th.
- The screening will begin at 7:00 p.m., local time, and will last until approximately 9:00 p.m. Check-in will open at 6:15 p.m., and guests will be allowed into the theater shortly after. You’re asked to not arrive before 6:15 p.m.
- D23 Gold Members will be limited to two (2) tickets per member to allow more D23 Gold Members the opportunity to attend the event.
- D23 Gold Member tickets are complimentary. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST in the links above.
About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
- Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
- Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
- When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.
Cast:
- John Mulaney as Chip
- Andy Samberg as Dale
- KiKi Layne
- Will Arnett
- Eric Bana
- Flula Borg
- Dennis Haysbert
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Tress MacNeille
- Tim Robinson
- Seth Rogen
- J.K. Simmons
- Chris Parnell
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now