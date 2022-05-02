Latin American Disney+ Original Series “Disney Intertwined” Picked up for Season 2

Disney+ announced today that the hit Latin American series Disney Intertwined has been picked up for a second season, with production on season two beginning in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

What’s Happening:

The musical series will see the return of Carolina Domenech (“Allegra”), Elena Roger (“Cocó”), Clara Alonso (“Caterina”), José Giménez Zapiola “El Purre” (“Marco”) and Kevsho (“Félix”).

On season two of Disney Intertwined , Marco gets to travel through time and transports from the ’90s straight into 2021, thanks to the bracelet. Fascinated by the new world he sees before his eyes; Marco is determined to remain in 2021 with Allegra. Meanwhile, the three women in the Sharp family — Cocó, Caterina and Allegra — receive an offer for their play, “Light Years,” that they can’t refuse, but they find that this project will be difficult to carry out because several past revelations from 1994 were never resolved. Marco, determined to help the Sharp women, also searches for answers as to why the bracelet took him to 2021 and learns that this magical object, that allows time travel, also carries an unknown danger.

Rounding up the cast of this new season are: Santiago Achaga ("Franco" in the past) Antonia Bengoechea ("Amelia") Rocío Hernández ("Paloma") Agustina Benavidez ("Clara") Rodrigo Pedreira ("Franco") Beto de Carabassa ("Pedro" in the past) Miguel Habud ("Pedro") Benjamín Amadeo ("Diego") Regina Lamm ("Allegra", Amelia's grandmother) Betina O'Connell ("Lucía") Favio Posca ("Mike") as special guest

Disney Interwined is available on Disney+ in Latin America, in the US and the rest of the world.