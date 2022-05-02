Hulu Releases New Trailer and Key Art For Original Film “The Valet”

Hulu has released a new trailer and key art for their upcoming original comedy film, The Valet, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on May 20th.

Hulu has released a new trailer and key art for their upcoming original romantic comedy film, The Valet, which is set to arrive on the streaming service on May 20th.

In The Valet, world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia's new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.

The Valet, directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film. The Valet arrives on Hulu on May 20th.

The Valet stars:

Eugenio Derbez ( CODA)

Samara Weaving ( Nine Perfect Strangers )

) Max Greenfield ( New Girl )

) Betsy Brandt ( Breaking Bad )

) Carmen Salinas Lozano

Amaury Nolasco

Marisol Nichols

Diany Rodriguez

Tiana Okoye

John Pirrucello

Ravi Patel

Noemí González

Lunay