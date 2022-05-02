WonderWorks Orlando Offers Florida Teachers Free Admission

WonderWorks Orlando is offering Florida teachers free admission as an expression of gratitude and as a way to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Days during May of 2022.

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Days, WonderWorks Orlando is offering free admission to all teachers and school support staff during May 2022. These educators can also receive 50% off admission for up to four guests who visit with them. An online form

Those visiting WonderWorks Orlando during this special event will have full access to all the exhibits and attractions the upside-down house has to offer, including the Hurricane Shack, Bed of Nails, Bubble Lab, the glow-in-the-dark ropes course, and the Astronaut Training Gyro. Exhibits at WonderWorks focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) topics, giving guests of all ages a fun way to learn and have fun while they are doing it. There are over 100 interactive educational exhibits to explore.

WonderWorks also offers fun field trip opportunities all year long. The experience provides students with hands-on, interactive, and fun ways to learn about earth science, physics, and astronomy. Teachers can request grade-level exhibit alignments, science lesson plans, and science scavenger hunts. K-12 groups of 15 more qualify for a discounted rate.

This event is exclusive to registered Florida teachers. However, WonderWorks Orlando invites homeschool teachers and families to participate in the Homeschool Days events, hosted several months throughout the year. Homeschool dates offer homeschoolers a discounted admission rate of $18 per person, plus tax, or $15 per person, plus tax, for groups of 10 or more who make an advanced reservation. Upon request, families can be provided with classroom activities, lesson plans, and scavenger hunts.

WonderWorks Orlando is located in the International Drive Area of Orlando and is open 365 days a year. It offers a variety of educational and student group opportunities, including visits for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, summer camps, team building, tour operators, and more.

