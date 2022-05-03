Disney Pays $100,000 to Settle Bed Bug Lawsuit from Disneyland Hotel

According to the Los Angeles Times, Disney has agreed to pay a $100,000 lawsuit settlement to a guest who claims there were bed bugs during her visit.
What's Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has agreed to pay $100,000 to a resort guest in a lawsuit settlement that claims she was bitten by bed bugs during her visit in 2018.
- In the lawsuit, it says that Ivy Eldridge was bitten many times by bed bugs and suffered physical and emotional damage after her stay at the Disneyland Hotel in 2018.
- A Disney representative said that the case was settled to avoid costly litigation, adding, "We have robust preventative measures in place so that our guests are comfortable and safe during their hotel stays."
- The settlement was reached in March, but the payment from Disney was only made in the past few days.
- The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court for physical and mental damage and suffering, but did not give a specific dollar amount at that time.
- In the lawsuit, it said that Disneyland Hotel knew they had a bed bug problem and the failure to act "was so extreme and outrageous as to go beyond all bounds of decency."
- There were photos provided that appeared to show there were red bite marks all over her shoulders, back, neck, and ears.