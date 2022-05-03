How Magic Key Holders Can Capture More Memories with Main Street Electrical Parade

If you're going to be in California, there are new ways that you can capture your memories and bring them home with you if you are a Magic Key Holder. Here is what disneylandmagickey shared on their Instagram page:

Magic Key holder, you sparkle like a thousand sparkling lights.

Magic Key holders can celebrate the return of fan favorite nighttime spectaculars, a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot and complimentary download. #MagicKeyHolder

Times may vary based on entertainment schedule. The Main Street Electrical Parade Magic Shot will not be available on May 3, 4 and 27.

Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid Magic Key pass and Park reservation required to enter Theme Parks. Photo opportunity subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy.

Photo credit: 1. @element2729 2. @neverlandstitchingco, 3. @versace_vibez, 4. @stephentran30

Main Street Electrical Parade:

Main Street Electrical Parade will be returning on April 22nd, 2022.

This has been a classic parade for many generations and guests from all over love it.

Main Street Electrical Parade first debuted in 1972 and has made its way around many of the different Disney parks around the world. Many have said farewell to this parade many times, but it always makes its way back and we are grateful for this.