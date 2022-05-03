New Photo Opportunities Launching May the 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars fans everywhere are looking forward to May 4th, aka Star Wars Day. Disney Parks Blog shared some new ways you can celebrate May the 4th Be with You at Walt Disney World.

If you are at Disney's Hollywood Studios

For those who can’t be at Walt Disney World tomorrow, these experiences will continue after the celebration ends as well.

In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Find Disney PhotoPass Image Scanners (which are known on Earth as “photographers”) and you will be able to find this Magic Shot in your Disney account.

New Magic Shots and Photo Ops Available:

First, a new Magic Shot of holopuck can reveal details of your next bounty.

Next, this training shot will have you deflecting blaster bolts like a Jedi Master.

If you select Image Scanners in Batuu, it can offer you a lightsaber to use in your photo, including Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber. This is available after sunset starting May 4th across from Oga’s Cantina

Just set your coordinates to the outer reaches of Batuu, near the Droid Depot, where you might see Boba Fett’s ship overhead.

Other Star Wars Magic Shots:

In addition to those Magic Shots, there are other Disney Themed PhotoPass Magic Shots available.

Super Zoom Magic Shot video with a camera far, far away.

Be AT-AT the center of the galaxy with a Tiny World Magic Shot (available near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Interact with Grogu using a Disney PhotoPass Lens, available exclusively in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge through the My Disney Experience app with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service.