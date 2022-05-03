Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Announces “Sidewinder Safari” Opening Date

A new family attraction is on its way to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom near San Francisco, California, and is sure to leave fans “spinning” with excitement when it opens later this month!

What’s Happening:

Featuring real live encounters with various reptiles, guests will be immersed in a jungle-like setting as they prepare for a wild ride along 1,378 feet of slithering track. This one-of-a-kind, new attraction will be the year-round theme park’s 11th roller coaster, while also adding a new animal encounter to the diverse number of animal experiences the park offers.

Before boarding Sidewinder Safari, guests will enter a safari-themed queue line. With snakes, lizards and other reptiles surrounding them, guests will board spinning coaster vehicles for an exhilarating experience families and teens alike will enjoy.

Other Sidewinder Safari highlights include: Multiple 360 degree sideway spins Rapid-strike drops Twisting and turning hairpin curves Cars that allow four people to enjoy the fun together.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom features more than 60 rides and attractions, including unique, up close and interactive animal experiences. Sidewinder Safari will be located in the Land side of the park, next to Odin’s Temple of the Tiger stadium. Also, be sure to check out the newly themed Sidewinder Snacks!

Sidewinder Safari is set to slither into Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on May 28th!

What They're Saying: