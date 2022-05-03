Disney PhotoPass Offering “Turning Red” Photo Opportunity at Walt Disney World

To celebrate the month of “Mei,” Disney PhotoPass photographers at Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are showcasing new Turning Red photo opportunities that will last through the month.

What’s Happening:

Disney Photopass has taken to Instagram to share a new photo opportunity at the Walt Disney World Resort that will allow guests to partake in the Panda Hustle from the latest Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red.

Disney Photopass captioned the photoset (which showcases what guest’s photos will look like) with: “It's gonna be MEI! Transform into a red panda and join Mei and friends with these new photos now available at Disney Springs and Disney's Hollywood Studios.”

In Pixar’s Turning Red , confident, dorky, 13-year-old Mei must balance being a dutiful daughter with the chaos of adolescence. Her slightly overbearing mom is never far from her daughter. And, as if changes to Mei’s interests, relationships and body aren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

, confident, dorky, 13-year-old Mei must balance being a dutiful daughter with the chaos of adolescence. Her slightly overbearing mom is never far from her daughter. And, as if changes to Mei’s interests, relationships and body aren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! At a certain point in the film, Mei and her friends “hustle” the panda, offering photos with the giant creature. This PhotoPass offering seems to be loosely inspired by the concept in these scenes.

According to comments on the post, Disney Photopass will be offering these photos at locations in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs throughout the month of May.

Those not visiting Walt Disney World in time for the special PhotoPass offerings can also enjoy Pixar’s Turning Red, now streaming on Disney+.