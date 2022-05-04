Photos: 2022 May The Fourth Be With You Merchandise

It’s May 4th at the Disney Parks so get ready for an onslaught of special merchandise marking what many call “Star Wars Day.” The goods will be available for a limited time, so be sure to check out what’s still available at the parks if you visit in the near future.

While we may know it as May 4th, or May the Fourth Be With You, or even just “Star Wars Day,” residents of Batuu know May 4th as Black Spire Day. As such, guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Parks will find special merchandise with Black Spire Day text, logos, and iconography.

Of course, no special day at the Disney Parks is complete without their own pins marking the occasion. Here are a few that celebrate “May the Fourth Be With You 2022” featuring Grogu, droids, Boba Fett, and other characters.

Medallion pins that open are indicative of the experiences one can find while celebrating Star Wars at the park.

Some stylized shirts are available to mark this year’s celebrations.

A special Magicband also marks the occasion.

And lastly, today marks the debut of special Lightsaber hilts. Now, park guests can take home the hilts of Luminara Unduli…

…and Asajj Ventress (refocused).