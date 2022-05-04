ESPN’s 2022 NFL International Games

ESPN and ESPN+ will each carry an international game during the 2022 NFL season. This is the first ever exclusive NFL game on ESPN+ and the return of Monday Night Football to Mexico City.
What’s Happening:
- At Wembley Stadium in London, England, the Denver Broncos will go against the Jacksonville Jaguars and you can see this game on ESPN+. This will be on October 30th at 9:30 a.m. ET (Week Eight).
- On Monday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca Stadium at 8 p.m. on November 21 (Week 11).
- Both of these games will be available on local broadcast stations in the markets of the participating teams. Monday Night Football will also air on ESPN Deportes.
- The international games are part of the Walt Disney Company's 21-game 2022 regular season schedule.
- The remaining matchups are going to be announced next week.
- They will conclude the season with ESPN televising a Super Wild Card matchup and the Pro Bowl.
- The NFL games on ESPN+ begin an annual event for the platform.
- ESPN+ will carry one international game each year through the 2033 season.
- Select Monday Night Football and Super Wild Card games have been simulcast on ESPN+ previously.
- ESPN’s complete 21-game regular season slate will be announced on Thursday, May 12th in Prime Time.