Walt Disney World Shares More Information About Upcoming “Hey Disney!” Amenity

Later this year, Walt Disney World will launch the “Hey Disney!” digital voice assistant, ready to enhance guest visits throughout the Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration and beyond. The new device is continuing to build upon Disney’s next-generation of storytelling – integrating the physical, digital and virtual worlds to help guests experience the magic of Disney.

What’s Happening:

The history of The Walt Disney Company is full of successful corporate collaborations, producing innovative experiences everywhere from World’s Fairs to Tomorrowlands to the pavilions of EPCOT

Now, Disney is creating its own custom voice assistant using Alexa technology for supported Amazon Echo devices. Called “Hey Disney!”, this digital voice assistant will work alongside Alexa to respond to vocal prompts, bringing Disney characters and stories to life in magical new ways to make guest stays more convenient, engaging and enjoyable.

“Hey Disney!” will begin rolling out in select Disney Resort hotel guest rooms across Walt Disney World later this year as part of the vacation destination’s 50th anniversary celebration. Access will be offered as an optional, complimentary feature during guest stays.

“Hey Disney!” will make the services Alexa users know and love (weather forecasts, timers, alarms, etc.) magical with the help of more than 25 popular characters including: Mickey Mouse Olaf Rocket and Groot Princess Tiana and many more.

Guests will return to their resort rooms and “Hey Disney!” will have messages from classic and favorite characters waiting for them, some that may even tie in with a holiday or other event.

“Hey Disney!” also features an all-new character, the Disney Magical Companion, who will help guests discover more than a thousand magical interactions, such as hearing special greetings and jokes from authentic Disney character voices, asking trivia questions and exploring audio environments inspired by Disney films and destinations.

Guests of Disney Resort hotels will be able to learn helpful information about their vacation, or even request amenities, with the ability to ask questions like: “Hey Disney! When does the next bus to EPCOT depart?” “Hey Disney! Can we have some extra towels?”

“Hey Disney!” will also be available for purchase in the U.S. for supported Amazon Echo devices via the Amazon Alexa Skills Store, inviting Disney fans to make every day at home more magical. In the future, MagicBand+ will work with “Hey Disney!” by pairing with supported Amazon Echo devices to enhance some “Hey Disney!” experiences.

More details about “Hey Disney!” as well as Magicband+ are expected to be revealed in the near future.