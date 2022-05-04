“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Celebrates Star Wars Day with Two New DLC Packs

Warner Bros. Games is celebrating Star Wars Day with the launch of two new DLC (downloadable content) packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of LEGO Star Wars characters to date with over 300 unlockable characters from across all nine films and the Character Collection Pack (Season Pass) further expands on the roster by including characters from beyond the three trilogies.

In addition to The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch characters released today, the Character Collection Pack includes previously released character packs The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. All seven packs are included in the Character Collection Pack or via standalone purchases.

