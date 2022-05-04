Star Wars and Headspace Join Forces Bringing The Best Deal In The Galaxy

Mindfulness and Meditation group Headspace is teaming up with Star Wars and offering some May the Fourth deals that will help users relax and destress with a limited-time 30 day trial.

What’s Happening:

Headspace and Star Wars are joining forces to bring out the best deal in the galaxy, a special 30 day free trial of Headspace’s science-backed meditation and mindfulness tools.

are joining forces to bring out the best deal in the galaxy, a special 30 day free trial of Headspace’s science-backed meditation and mindfulness tools. Headspace is currently offering the following Star Wars- themed exercises: Breathe With Chewbacca Take some deep Wookiee-Sized breaths X-Wing Voyage Settle in for a bedtime trip across the galaxy Breathe with R2-D2 Relax your galaxy in a few breaths Islands of Ahch-To A gentle storm passes over the first sacred Jedi Temple Breathe with Yoda Dark side. Deep breath. Light side. Tatooine Sunset Find ease amidst the desolate desert landscape. Breathe with BB-8 Recharge and reset with a few deep breaths.

themed exercises: