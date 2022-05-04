Star Wars and Headspace Join Forces Bringing The Best Deal In The Galaxy

Mindfulness and Meditation group Headspace is teaming up with Star Wars and offering some May the Fourth deals that will help users relax and destress with a limited-time 30 day trial.
What’s Happening:
- Headspace and Star Wars are joining forces to bring out the best deal in the galaxy, a special 30 day free trial of Headspace’s science-backed meditation and mindfulness tools.
- Headspace is currently offering the following Star Wars-themed exercises:
- Breathe With Chewbacca
- Take some deep Wookiee-Sized breaths
- X-Wing Voyage
- Settle in for a bedtime trip across the galaxy
- Breathe with R2-D2
- Relax your galaxy in a few breaths
- Islands of Ahch-To
- A gentle storm passes over the first sacred Jedi Temple
- Breathe with Yoda
- Dark side. Deep breath. Light side.
- Tatooine Sunset
- Find ease amidst the desolate desert landscape.
- Breathe with BB-8
- Recharge and reset with a few deep breaths.
- The limited time offer allows new users to enjoy their first 30 days free, then billed annually at $69.99 per year. For those looking for a monthly basis, new users can get the first 7 days free, then billed at $12.99 a month.
- Headspace was started with one mission: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Through science-backed meditation and mindfulness tools, Headspace helps you create life-changing habits to support your mental health and find a healthier, happier you. Headspace tools are proven to reduce stress by 14% in just 10 days. They can also help you relax your mind in minutes, improve focus, and get the best sleep ever.