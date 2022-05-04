Ashley Eckstein Celebrates Star Wars Day Kicking Off New “Star Wars Mindful Matters” Web Series

Fan-Favorite Star Wars personality and voice actress, Ashley Eckstein, is leading kids in a new series of mindful exercises on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel.
What’s Happening:
- Voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Ashley Eckstein is now hosting a new video series on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, titled “Breathe, Just Breathe.”
- "Breathe, just breathe," Luke Skywalker said to Rey. In this episode of Star Wars Mindful Matters, Ashley Eckstein teaches us about the importance of breathing and achieving a state of calm.
- Jedi Master Yoda once said, "A Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind." Yoda teaches us that training our mind is just as important as physically training our body.
- This is the first episode of what appears to be a series hosted by Eckstein that will focus on mindful lessons and exercises called Star Wars Mindful Matters. They will be found on StarWarsKids.com or the Star Wars Kids YouTube account.
- Ashley Eckstein told DorkSideOfTheForce.com, “I hope that fans will walk away with a very short but powerful exercise they can do in their everyday life that will help them during times when they’re anxious, worried, or scared, or if they’re overly excited and they need to just calm down and quiet their mind, or if they need to reach out for help. But they will connect them with their favorite characters or their favorite moments in Star Wars or they feel like, ‘OK, Ahsoka Tano did this … and it really helped her. So next time when I’m facing something in my life, I’m going to remember what Ahsoka did, and I’m going to do that too.”