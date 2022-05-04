Ashley Eckstein Celebrates Star Wars Day Kicking Off New “Star Wars Mindful Matters” Web Series

Fan-Favorite Star Wars personality and voice actress, Ashley Eckstein, is leading kids in a new series of mindful exercises on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel.

and Ashley Eckstein is now hosting a new video series on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, titled “Breathe, Just Breathe.” "Breathe, just breathe," Luke Skywalker said to Rey. In this episode of Star Wars Mindful Matters, Ashley Eckstein teaches us about the importance of breathing and achieving a state of calm.

Jedi Master Yoda once said, "A Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind." Yoda teaches us that training our mind is just as important as physically training our body.

This is the first episode of what appears to be a series hosted by Eckstein that will focus on mindful lessons and exercises called Star Wars Mindful Matters. They will be found on StarWarsKids.com or the Star Wars Kids YouTube account.